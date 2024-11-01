PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PMIO) Announces $0.18 Dividend

PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PMIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1791 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of PMIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16. PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $51.47.
