PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.06 and last traded at $52.09. 179,876 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 162,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUNI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 80,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

