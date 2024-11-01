PineStone Asset Management Inc. Has $14.16 Million Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 44.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 83.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR stock opened at $121.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average is $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.15. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $156.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

