PineStone Asset Management Inc. Has $310.66 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,826,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913,677 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 3.0% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $310,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $227.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

