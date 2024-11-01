Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.36 and traded as high as C$9.00. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$8.95, with a volume of 2,958 shares trading hands.

Pinetree Capital Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.60.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

