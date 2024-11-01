Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE) Insider Buys £5,040 in Stock

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) insider Dietmar Exler purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £5,040 ($6,536.12).

Pinewood Technologies Group Trading Up 2.3 %

PINE stock opened at GBX 339.50 ($4.40) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £293.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 335.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 325.96. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 280.50 ($3.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 814 ($10.56).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.90) target price on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

