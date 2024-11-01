Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.55% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.
Atlassian Stock Down 1.0 %
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $1,530,466.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,279,608.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $1,530,466.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at $64,279,608.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,038.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,185 shares of company stock worth $39,155,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $469,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,072,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,307,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
