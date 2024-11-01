Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Price

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.33% from the company’s previous close.

UTZ has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. 398,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,500. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 584.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,352.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 22.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 223,462 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 15.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 175,956 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $1,981,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 239,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 74,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

