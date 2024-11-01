Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 11,057,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 39,194,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

