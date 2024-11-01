Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS RAMPF remained flat at $8.83 on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

