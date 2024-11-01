Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Issue $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Pool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pool to earn $12.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.77. 7,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,252. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.07 and its 200-day moving average is $352.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Pool has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

