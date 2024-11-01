Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.00. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 6,100 shares traded.
Pressure BioSciences Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $163,868.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.
Pressure BioSciences Company Profile
Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.
