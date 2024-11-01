Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BPRN opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. Princeton Bancorp has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Princeton Bancorp

In other news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,932.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

