Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $829.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $913.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $864.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 73.73% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

