Principal Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 891,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,201 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Principal Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $25,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $29.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

