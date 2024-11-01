Principal Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,411,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,008 shares during the quarter. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Principal Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $251,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,211,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,485,000 after purchasing an additional 529,078 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 132.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 830,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after buying an additional 474,173 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,222,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,413,000 after buying an additional 120,831 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 30,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,116,000.

USMC stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

