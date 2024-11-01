Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $38,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,875,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,358,000 after acquiring an additional 187,961 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,270,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,705,000 after purchasing an additional 57,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,207,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,291 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,773,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,775,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $34.36 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

