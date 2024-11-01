Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

PCOR stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -131.32 and a beta of 0.73. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $322,448.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,345,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,602,776.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $322,448.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,345,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,602,776.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,974 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $521,030.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,371,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,606,298.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,056. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

