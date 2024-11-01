PROS (NYSE:PRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,271. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $992.56 million, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

PRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

