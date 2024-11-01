ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Position Increased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 181,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $103.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.74. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

