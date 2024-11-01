Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.51 and last traded at $75.51, with a volume of 48426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Innealta Capital LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 14,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

