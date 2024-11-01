Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Cut by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,134,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,309,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,120,000 after purchasing an additional 50,026 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,130.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,571 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,237,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,181,000 after acquiring an additional 82,620 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $122.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.90 and a one year high of $128.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 46.22%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

