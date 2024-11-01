Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 101.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $16.54 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 107.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

