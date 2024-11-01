Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 38,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 21.6% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $252.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $273.54. The stock has a market cap of $811.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.45.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

