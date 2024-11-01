Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 441.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 1.0% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $935.00 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $592.48 and a 12 month high of $979.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.09, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $894.59 and its 200 day moving average is $802.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,530 shares of company stock worth $2,939,955. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.