PVH Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

PVH has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PVH to earn $12.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

PVH opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. PVH has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $141.15.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

