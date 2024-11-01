Q1 Earnings Estimate for OneMain Issued By Northland Capmk

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for OneMain in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OneMain’s FY2025 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Trading Down 4.3 %

OMF stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 46.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,350. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.