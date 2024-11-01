Q2 EPS Estimates for Reservoir Media Boosted by Roth Capital

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. Reservoir Media had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Reservoir Media from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $542.12 million, a P/E ratio of -416.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 58.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,457 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Reservoir Media by 134.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 14.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

