Q3 EPS Forecast for Brinker International Boosted by Analyst

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brinker International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Brinker International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $102.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Brinker International has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $107.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

