Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QRVO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.47.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $72.06. 81,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $70.39 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,779.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 241.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

