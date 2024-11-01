Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $875-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. Qorvo also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.300 EPS.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Qorvo from $142.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,381. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $70.39 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,779.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

