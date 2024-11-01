Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and $4.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,454.08 or 1.00139349 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012448 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006776 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006240 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00058175 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

