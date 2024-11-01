QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.39. 2,771,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 8,690,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 4.58.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 50,575 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $302,944.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,184,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,622.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 50,575 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $302,944.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,184,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,622.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $189,992.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,890.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 903,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,582 over the last ninety days. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 79.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 475.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 56.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

