QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Trading Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.77. 250,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 394,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QNST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.11.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

