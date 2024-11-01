Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 17.21%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

RAIFY stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

About Raiffeisen Bank International

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.