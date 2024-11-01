Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 17.21%.
Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance
RAIFY stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.
About Raiffeisen Bank International
