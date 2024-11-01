Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Ranpak Stock Performance

NYSE:PACK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,646. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $508.47 million, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ranpak from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Baird R W lowered Ranpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Ranpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.