Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Price

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.23.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $229.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 61.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

