Raymond James Reduces Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
Gibson Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
