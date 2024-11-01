Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.72.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. Reddit has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $790,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,933.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $790,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,933.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 45,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $2,473,119.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,597.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,327 shares of company stock valued at $23,503,224 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Reddit during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

