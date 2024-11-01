Request Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $69.07 million and approximately $580,997.16 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,619.28 or 0.99929704 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012293 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006201 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,524,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,628,883 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

