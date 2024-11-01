Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CYBR FY2024 Earnings

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyberArk Software in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR stock opened at $276.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.12. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $156.78 and a 1-year high of $308.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,278,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

