Research Analysts Set Expectations for HRZN FY2024 Earnings

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.38 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.8% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 226,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $2,393,000. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 50,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 810.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Further Reading

