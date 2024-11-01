Reston Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 284 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $291.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.41 and a 200-day moving average of $263.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.66 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $352,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $29,585,731.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $352,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,585,731.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $18,156,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,303 shares of company stock worth $42,024,385 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.