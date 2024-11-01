Reston Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,739 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,565,000 after acquiring an additional 582,636 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average of $107.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

