Reston Wealth Management LLC Invests $55,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 314,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 63,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS:IYJ opened at $133.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.14 and a 200-day moving average of $125.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

