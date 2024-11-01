Reston Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

