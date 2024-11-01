Reston Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $64.28 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.77.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

