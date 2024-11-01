Reston Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,983,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 337.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 480,518 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,980,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,733 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,102,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,440,000 after acquiring an additional 294,193 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $40.26 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

