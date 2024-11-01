Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.660-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.56-0.60 EPS.

REYN stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.23. 827,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,058. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REYN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

