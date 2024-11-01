Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 128,919 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 338.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,919 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $14,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 299,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Amdocs by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOX

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.